NEW LONDON — New London's Coby Smith converted a 3-point play with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Whalers edged Stonington High, 74-73, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Smith scored after an offensive rebound of a long 3-point attempt and was fouled on the basket. His free throw sealed the victory for the Whalers.
Stonington had taken a 73-71 lead on a driving acrobatic basket by Dorian White with about 32 seconds left in overtime. White finished with 25 points, including three 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds.
Cam Hinchey hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 for the Bears. Sam Montalto added 11 points, and Nate Cyr finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
New London won its sixth straight to move to 6-1. Stonington, which had last played on Dec. 29 in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament, dropped to 2-3.
Stonington next hosts Plainfield on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
