STONINGTON — Stonington High couldn't keep pace with Woodstock Academy in the second half and fell to the Centaurs, 68-62, in an ECC out-of-division game Tuesday.
The Bears (2-1) led 33-29 at the half but Woodstock (1-1) overtook them in the third quarter and held on from there. Stonington was hurt by 17 turnovers.
Brady Ericson led the Centaurs with 16 points, and Garrett Bushey had 11, going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Robbie Scavello had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Bears. Alex DePerry added 16 points and four assists, and Aaron LoPresto and Luke Lowry each scored 13.
Stonington next hosts Lyman Memorial on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
