EAST LYME — East Lyme scored 45 points in the first half and went on to defeat Stonington High, 90-62, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Vikings, who snapped a four-game losing streak, led by 16, 45-29, at the half.
Six East Lyme players scored in double figures. Mike Timpano and Gavin O'Brien led the way with 17 points apiece.
Robbie Scavello scored 23 points for Stonington. Luke Lowry added 20 points and led the team with six rebounds. Alex DePerry had 12 points.
Both teams are 3-5. Stonington next plays at Killingly on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
