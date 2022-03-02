UNCASVILLE — Heading into Tuesday's ECC Division II tournament final, Stonington boys basketball coach Jay Wosencroft had acknowledged that defense was not the master key to the Bears' near-perfect run through the conference.
The Bears allowed too many points for his liking in a number of victories and missed opportunities to upset higher-division powers New London and St. Bernard because of defensive lapses in an otherwise impressive season.
But with 20 seconds left in the D-II final against Windham, and with his Bears clinging to a three-point lead, Wosencroft trusted his senior-laden team to play defense to secure the program's first ECC tourney championship.
And it did just that. Windham missed 3-point attempts with five and one second left, and top-seeded Stonington emerged with a 65-62 victory — its 15th in a row — in front of about 1,690 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
With three fouls to give before No. 2 Windham would reach the one-and-one bonus, conventional strategy called for fouls to delay an opponent's offensive attack and prevent a potential tying 3-pointer. Wosencroft, however, instructed his players not to foul and instead play tight defense. The strategy worked.
"We talked about giving fouls, we've practiced those late-game situations, but I wasn't comfortable with us deliberately fouling," he said. "I wanted us to play tough defense and see what happened."
Windham's top two shooters, Travis Mangual and Malcolm Hunter, missed game-tying 3s. Yes, defense evidently does win championships.
It was a well-earned championship for the Bears (19-3), their first in three finals appearances after losing in 2011 and 2019.
The young Whippets (16-7) showed up playing fast and confident. Paced by Mangual, their lead guard, Windham used a 14-0 run to lead 25-13 after one quarter. Mangual already had 11 points. Stonington allowed a number of offensive rebounds, turned the ball over and looked stagnant offensively, with lead guard Dorian White slowed by an injured ankle he suffered in the semifinals.
But Cam Hinchey, who led the Bears with 19 points and was named the tourney's most outstanding player, hit a pair of 3s in each of the first and second quarters, and Stonington tightened up its defense and rebounding to help force a 31-31 halftime tie.
"I challenged us to be tougher," Wosencroft said. "Windham was more physical than us. But there's no sense of quit in us. We're like family."
Both teams traded baskets in the third quarter until Mangual, who finished with 24 points, hit a 3 and a two-pointer to close out the quarter with Windham up 46-42.
But White had come alive, scoring seven of his 13 points in the period, and Nate Cyr (14 points, nine rebounds) was solidifying the Bears' inside game. Still, the Whippets, who lost twice to Stonington during the regular season, were not going away.
"Windham has a lot of good athletes," White said. "We knew they'd be tough.'
In the fourth, a Hinchey triple broke a 48-48 tie and triggered a 14-2 run that gave the Bears a 60-50 lead with under three minutes left.
But suddenly, Stonington got impatient, rushing some quick shots from beyond the arc.
"We have players who want to hit the daggers, and I love them for that," Wosencroft said. "It might not have been the time for it, though."
Windham responded by scoring seven straight points to cut the lead to 60-57 with 1:53 left.
Stonington dribbled off some time until getting sent to the line. Wynn Hammond hit one free throw with a minute left, but Mangual answered with a basket to make it 61-58. With 40 seconds left, Luke Lowry made two from the line but Malcolm Hunter hit a 3 to cut Windham's gap to 62-61 with 20 seconds to go.
White made a pair of free throws seconds later to up the lead back to three again. Stonington then chose not to foul, and lived to celebrate its title after Windham's two misses.
Wosencroft sensed this could be a special season. He returned 10 seniors from a 2020-21 squad that went 2-10 in the specially aligned ECC South that included most larger schools such as NFA and New London in a COVID-altered season. Playing in ECC Division III and the D-II tourney, he expected success.
"We went through a tough stretch going 2-10, getting beaten up," he said. "But we went into the summer vowing to get better. ... Last year it was tough going into locker room, losing five or six in a row."
White said last season's experience was invaluable.
"We got battled tested against the best teams," he said.
The Bears improved, but nobody as much as Hinchey. The senior guard emerged as one of the ECC's best outside shooters, averaging 13 points per game, nearly double what he produced a year ago.
"Do you know how many shots Cam puts up in the offseason?" Wosencroft said. "I never doubted he would come here and shoot well. If he's two or three steps behind the line, I'm confident in him.
"Dorian was a warrior tonight. He was hurting and I was thinking if we got five minutes out of him, I'd be happy. But he played the whole game. I'm proud of everyone."
