STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to Torrington for the opening round of the Division III boys basketball state tournament on Monday. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Stonington is 20th seed, while Torrington is No. 13. Seedings are based on regular-season records. Stonington was 8-12 in the regular season and is now 8-13 after dropping its opener in the ECC Division II tournament. Torrington was 11-9 during the regular season.
The winner will face No. 4 New London in the second round. New London was one of 11 teams that received a bye in the opening round.
Bloomfield (17-2) is the No. 1 seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
