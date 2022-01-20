STONINGTON — Stonington High made its free throws down the stretch and held off Killingly for a 61-56 ECC Division III boys basketball win Thursday night.
Killingly took a 52-51 lead on a 3-pointer by Thomas Dreibholz (12 points) with 3:13 remaining in the game.
But Sam Montalto (19 points, five rebounds) came up with a steal as Stonington was pressing and converted a layup to give the Bears a 53-51 lead with 2:52 left.
After Killingly missed a shot, Cam Hinchey (13 points) scored inside to make it 55-51.
Killingly then turned the ball over, but Stonington was called for a charge with 1:28 remaining. Killingly's Dreibholz scored on an offensive rebound to make it 55-54 with 52 seconds left.
Stonington ran about 28 seconds off the clock before Killingly fouled with 24 seconds left. Two Wynn Hammond free throws gave the Bears a 57-54 lead.
Killingly pulled within a point on a pair of free throws by Jason Grysiewicz with 17.8 seconds left. Stonington's Luke Lowry responded with two free throws to make it 59-56 with 16.9 seconds remaining.
Killingly turned it over on the ensuing out-of-bounds play when two players had possession resulting in a traveling call.
Nate Cyr's two free throws with 14.9 seconds left made it 61-56 and sealed the win for the Bears. Stonington was 6 of 6 from the line in the final 24 seconds.
Cyr finished with 12 points and led the team in rebounding with nine. Dorian White had seven points, five rebounds and six assists.
Killingly dropped to 6-3, 3-1 ECC Division III. Stonington (5-3, 3-0) next hosts Old Saybrook on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.