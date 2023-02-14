STONINGTON — Killingly's Yianna Baribeau and Johnny Kazantzis combined for 54 points in an 81-72 ECC Division III boys basketball win over Stonington High on Tuesday.
Baribeau finished with 29 points; Kazantzis had 25. Their effort offset a career-high 30 points from Stonington's Robbie Scavello.
Baribeau (4 for 4) and Kazantsiz (10 for 12) were a combined 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.
The game was tied at 35 at halftime, but Killingly (13-5, 7-1 ECC Division III) outscored Stonington 29-21 in the third quarter to lead by eight, 64-56.
Alex DePerry finished with 19 points for Stonington (7-12, 3-5). Aaron LoPresto added 12 points and eight assists, Luke Lowry scored nine points, and Josh Lord grabbed eight rebounds.
Scavello made 14 2-point field goals and was 2 for 3 from the line.
Stonington still needs one win to qualify for the state tournament. The Bears host Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. to close the regular season.
— Keith Kimberlin
