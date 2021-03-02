STONINGTON — Stonington High suffered a narrow loss to New London, 50-47, on Tuesday night in an ECC South boys basketball game, but Bears coach Jay Wosencroft was pleased with what he saw.
"They played their butts off tonight," he said of his team. "We competed tonight and I know it sounds simple and minute. I've been asking them to compete and put a full game together and we finally put one together."
Stonington missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have tied the game and forced overtime.
"Our defense was the answer tonight," Wosencroft added. "We were able to hold [Tayeshawn] Cunningham-Pemberton to 11 and [Rhodia] Perry to 15, and they've been pretty much running through the ECC. I was very proud of the effort and we played with swagger and confidence."
Stonington trailed 30-18 at the half, but cut the deficit to four points, 40-36, after three quarters.
Cam Hinchey made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Bears. Alex Tobiassen followed with 11, and Dorian White had nine. Nate Cyr led the team in rebounding with eight.
New London is 2-2, 2-2 South Division. Stonington (0-5, 0-5) next travels to St. Bernard on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
