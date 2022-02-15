PLAINFIELD — Four Stonington High players scored in doubles figures and the Bears picked up their 10th straight win, topping Plainfield, 77-71, in an ECC Division III boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Nate Cyr led the Bears in scoring with 18 points. Dorian White and Cam Hinchey each had 15 points, and Luke Lowry finished with 12.
Hinchey led the team with nine rebounds; Cyr had eight. White finished with six rebounds and 10 assists. Wynn Hammond added eight points and six assists.
Stonington (14-3, 8-0 ECC Division III) led 28-14 after the first quarter, but Plainfield (5-11, 1-7) cut the deficit to two points, 57-55, by the end of the third quarter. Stonington held off the Panthers in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Nordstrom had a big game for Plainfield with six 3-pointers and 39 points.
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
