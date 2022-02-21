STONINGTON — Stonington High is the top seed in the ECC Division II boys basketball tournament and has received a bye.
The Bears will host either No. 8 Wheeler or No. 9 Tourtellotte on Thursday at 6 p.m. Wheeler and Tourtellotte meet in a play-in game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Wheeler.
No. 5 Killingly travels to No. 4 Putnam in the other quarterfinal on Stonington's side of the bracket.
No. 2 Windham also has a bye and will host No. 7 Plainfield or No. 10 Lyman Memorial on Thursday at 7 p.m. No. 3 Montville will host No. 6 Griswold in the remaining quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at Plainfield at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Division II title game is March 1 at Mohegan Sun Arena at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.