STONINGTON — Stonington High celebrated its return to Bears Gym with a resounding 63-30 win over Plainfield in an ECC Division III boys basketball game Friday night.
The Bears (5-9, 3-3 Division II) hadn't played at home since Jan. 6, a span of six games in which they went 2-4.
Luke Lowry had 21 points, five assists and five steals for Stonington. Robbie Scavello added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Aaron LoPresto had 11 points and five boards. Josh Lord was credited with seven steals.
Stonington, which led 58-19 after three quarters, had 12 players see action.
The Panthers (2-9, 0-5) lost their fourth straight game.
The Bears next host Montville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
