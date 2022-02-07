STONINGTON — Dorian White, Nate Cyr and the Stonington High boys basketball team took a big step toward capturing the ECC Division III title with a 68-64 win over Griswold on Monday night.
Stonington, which has won seven straight, improved to 11-3 and 6-0 Division III. The Bears have two division games left, at Griswold on Friday and at Plainfield on Feb. 15. A victory in either one would wrap up the D-III title.
Griswold (7-6, 2-2) is the only team with a chance to catch the Bears. The Wolverines, who had a six-game winning streak snapped Monday, have remaining league games against Plainfield, Stonington and two against Windham.
White, who sunk four 3-pointers, scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the third quarter. He finished 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and is shooting 76.6% from the stripe this season. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
Cyr also made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. He pulled down 15 rebounds.
Sam Montalto added 10 points and eight rebounds, Luke Lowry scored eight points, and Wynn Hammond and Cam Hinchey each had eight boards.
The Bears led 37-28 at the half and 54-43 after three quarters.
They next travels to Montville on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
