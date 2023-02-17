STONINGTON — Stonington High boys basketball coach Jay Wosencroft said his team played at an "unbelievable pace" in Friday night's 62-57 nonleague win over Sports Medicine and Science Academy.
That usually means the Bears got up and down the floor, scoring quickly and scoring often.
But that was far from the case against the Tigers. Stonington played a 2-3 zone defense the entire game to slow the pace, and that defensive approach influenced the Bears on the offensive end. The goal was to play under control and not rush things.
"We were able to slow the game down and defend," Wosencroft said. "We've been giving up like 80 [points] the past few games. When other teams play fast, we tend to play fast and get out of control with a lot of turnovers.
"We wanted to play sound, under control and still have a chance to win."
It worked. The Bears (8-12) held off the Tigers to earn a berth in the Division III state tournament in their final opportunity of the season.
"It would have been very disappointing if we had not made the state tournament," said senior guard Luke Lowry, who finished with 17 points, 14 in the first half. "We've struggled a lot and it hasn't gone exactly like we would have wanted it to this season. The energy tonight was amazing. I could not have imagined a better ending."
Stonington took a 57-54 lead with 2:10 remaining on a 3-pointer by Aaron LoPresto from well beyond the arc.
"I knew I had to make a play for the team. I take a lot of deep 3s and that one just felt right. I took it and it went in," said LoPresto, who finished with 10 points.
SMSA (13-6) had an opportunity to reduce the deficit but missed a pair of free throws with 1:08 left.
Robbie Savello's free throw pushed the Stonington lead to 58-54 with 54.2 seconds left. But SMSA's King Shaw (15 points) made a pair from the line with 52.8 left and another with 29.9 remaining to make it 58-57.
Lowry converted two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it a three-point game, 60-57.
SMSA had an opportunity to tie the game, but missed on a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left. Stonington reserve center Alex Nowak's two free throws with 6.5 on the clock made it 62-57 and sealed the win.
Scavello had a big second half for the Bears, scoring 18 of his 20 points over the final two quarters.
Scavello was active on the boards, too, leading the team with eight rebounds. He also had a pair of blocks in the second half.
His putback with 2:46 left had tied the game at 54.
"I couldn't score from the outside tonight so I tried to get inside and get someone else going," Scavello said. "We shared the ball tonight. That was a big part of what we talked about coming into this game."
Scavello has averaged 22.4 points over the last five contests.
Wosencroft said if the Bears had not qualified for the state tournament it would have been a setback.
"It would have been terrible and extremely disappointing because there is a lot of talent in the this gym," Wosencroft said. "We haven't always shown it. I think tonight was a big step for us in that we can actually play good teams and win."
The Bears had taken a 25-22 lead at the half before the Tigers outscored them 25-17 in the third quarter to open a 47-42 lead.
Stonington next plays at Killingly in the ECC Division II tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.