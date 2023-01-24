NORTH STONINGTON — Senior guards Luke Grimord and Elijah Black combined for 55 points to lead Bacon Academy over Wheeler High, 66-57, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Grimord scored 28 points; Black had 27.
"Both guys made tough shots and shot well from the line, but you can't let two players beat you," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "Defensively, we just need to be better."
The Bobcats (6-6) outscored Wheeler, 14-9, in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead, 50-41.
Zane Brewer hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Lions (8-4). Keith Zardies made four 3-pointers and scored 16. Kyle Kessler added 13 points.
Wheeler next hosts Norwich Tech on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.