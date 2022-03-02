NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High is the No. 28 seed in the Division V boys basketball tournament and will travel to No. 5 Whitney Tech for a first-round game on Tuesday.
The game will tip at 6:30 p.m. at Whitney Tech in Hamden, Conn.
Wheeler is 9-13 after losing to Stonington in the ECC Division II tournament. Stonington went on to win the event.
Seedings for the tournament are based on regular-season records. Whitney Tech was 15-5; the Lions, 8-12.
The winner will face No. 12 Suffield or No. 21 Norwich Tech on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the second round.
— Keith Kimberlin
