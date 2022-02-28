WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High is the No. 14 seed in the boys basketball state tournament and will travel to No. 3 Shea on Thursday.
The game tips at 6 p.m. in Pawtucket.
Shea is 18-5 after winning the Division II tournament title on Sunday with a pair of free throws in the final few seconds. The Raiders edged Burrillville, 39-38.
Chariho brings a record of 14-10 into the game after an overtime loss to Wheeler School in the Division II quarterfinals.
The two teams played in the regular season on Jan. 26. Shea prevailed, 59-56, in overtime.
The winner will face No. 6 Rogers or No. 11 Ponaganset in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Rhode Island College at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
