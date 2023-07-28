STONINGTON — The following were age-division winners at Thursday's Blessing of the Fleet 5K run.
Men's Division - 20-29: Ryan Dyer, 16:26. 30-39: Matthew DeVillers, 17:11. 40-49: Kevin Halter, 20:23. 50-59: Bob Gralton, 25:36. 60-69: Andrew Small, 23-58. 70-and-over: Peter Walsh, 26:39.
Women's Division - 20-29: Hannah Fabianski, 25:14. 30-39: Sheridan McKenna, 25:42. 40-49 Jennifer Massengale, 23:17. 50-59: Ellen Kornacki, 25:43. 60-69: Kathy Walsh, 27:53
Boys Division: 14-19: Owen Andrews, 23:13.
Girls Division: 14-19: Lindy Erikson, 21:44.
