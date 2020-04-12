WESTERLY — Westerly High's Patrick Murphy spent most of his high school basketball career playing out of position.
At 6-foot-1, with a good shooting touch and the ability to run the floor and score in transition, Murphy would have likely been more suited as a small forward or a shooting guard.
Instead, he spent his career playing around the basket. Often, Murphy had to fight for position and defend players that were bigger. Sometimes a lot bigger. Murphy was forced to play inside because that's where the Bulldogs needed him.
Still, Murphy averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 points a game for the 19-5 Bulldogs this season. Despite not playing on the varsity his freshman year, Murphy still finished with 815 career points.
Westerly was able to get Murphy some outside shots this season and he made 16 3-pointers. He had 10 in his previous two seasons combined.
While some players might find it a bit frustrating to find themselves in such a situation, Murphy didn't see it that way at all.
"I think it made me a better player. I didn't have a problem with it. This year, especially, we didn't have a lot height, so I was needed there. It gives me an advantage because I know how to score around the basket," Murphy said. "It taught me how to play harder. I had to play 10 times harder."
Now, Murphy is hoping those lessons will pay dividends when he continues his career at Division III Rhode Island College next season.
At the next level Murphy will be utilized as a guard or small forward.
"I will need to rely more on my ball handling, passing and shooting," Murphy said. "They love to shoot 3s."
Indeed they do. The Anchormen averaged 29.8 3-point attempts per game last season posting a 16-10 record in the Little East.
The league includes the likes of UMass-Dartmouth, Western Connecticut and Eastern Connecticut. RIC lost to UMass-Dartmouth in the Little East quarterfinals.
Murphy met with coach Tom Glenn when he visited the school.
"He asked for some film. I went to a game and visited their facilities," Murphy said. "After coach Glenn reached out and I visited there I thought it would be a good fit."
Murphy will major in business management and hopes to be a manager in a company or a big store one day.
Murphy said he has learned the value of hard work during his time as a Bulldog. Murphy said one of his best basketball memories will be winning the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament the last two seasons after losing in his first two years.
What advice would he give to an incoming freshman basketball player?
"Don’t listen to what other people say or think," Murphy said. "A lot of people believe what everyone else thinks then it becomes their reality. There is no reason to do that. Basically, believe in yourself."
