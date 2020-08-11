WESTERLY — Westerly High's Jawarie Hamelin has considered going to prep school for some time.
Last week, that became a reality when Hamelin decided to take his basketball talents to Springfield Commonwealth Academy in Springfield, Mass., next season.
The school is part of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council. It has an enrollment of fewer than 100 students.
Hamelin was a first-team All-Division II selection last season after averaging 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 5.3 steals for a Bulldogs team that finished 19-5. Hamelin, who stands 6-0, was the team's point guard and his play was dynamic at times.
"I've been thinking about it since the beginning of last year," he said. "I messed up my grades my freshman and sophomore years. I thought it would be a good fit, not just for basketball but for my school work. The classes are pretty small and their coach was telling me the teachers help you out a lot."
Hamelin, who would have been a senior at Westerly this season, will reclassify and graduate in 2022 from the Academy.
"I'm looking to probably stay two years. After that I would try to get into a good college. And just do the best I can," Hamelin said. "I have thought about Division I and obviously that would be a great opportunity if I could play at a D-I school. But I think I want to look for the best fit."
Westerly coach Mike Gleason met with Hamelin last week.
"He wanted to tell me in person, which I respected and appreciated," Gleason said. "I told him it was a great opportunity and something he had to take advantage of."
Gleason said Hamelin has made great strides during his time at Westerly.
"He improved so much last year and in the final month of the AAU circuit," Gleason said. "Two years of prep school is the best route for him at this time."
Hamelin will be leaving as the Bulldogs are making the move to Division I next season. Hamelin would have been one of the better players in the state, Gleason said.
Hamelin said he needs to get stronger and improve his basketball IQ. He also hopes to improve his shooting.
SCA has several teams. The black team was 30-7 last season and the silver team was 20-12. They played teams like Woodstock, MacDufffie and Brewster.
Hamelin does not know which team he will be playing on.
Last season, two SCA players from Rhode Island signed scholarships: Enoch Cheeks, from Providence, with Robert Morris, and Aaron Gray, also from Providence, with Southern New Hampshire.
In addition, SCA's Femi Odukale signed with Pittsburgh, and Isaiah Richards committed to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Hamelin, a starter for the past two seasons at Westerly, said playing as a sophomore was a big help. He said he will certainly miss playing at Westerly
"When I was a sophomore, all the upperclassmen on that team helped me along the way," Hamelin said. "The teachers definitely had my back and helped me out a lot. And coach Gleason has done a lot of things to help me.
"I will definitely miss the environment at basketball games, just walking around and seeing my friends. And I am definitely going to miss my family since I will be staying there. That will be a big adjustment."
What advice would he give to someone following in his path?
"Definitely focus on school. If you ever talk to a college coach, the first thing they they always ask you is your GPA," Hamelin said. "And always be open to learning something new. Always work harder."
