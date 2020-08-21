STONINGTON — By his own admission, Stephen Bailey is pretty loud when he is coaching.
But Bailey is quick to point out that he's not yelling. He's just focused on the task at hand.
"I'm a very intense guy, and I like to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm," Bailey said. "It's my natural tone, my natural enthusiasm. I'm very loud and animated. I'm excited."
That will be among the first things Bailey imparts about himself to the Lyman Memorial boys basketball team as its new coach. Bailey, 29, a 2009 Stonington High graduate, was announced as Lyman's new coach earlier this month.
Bailey played football, basketball, baseball and was on the track team during his time at Stonington. He was an All-ECC football player as a lineman and was named to the school's All-Decade team.
He lives in Stonington and works as a physical education teacher at Wheeler High. He has been an assistant football and basketball coach at East Lyme for four years. He was also an assistant track coach for the Vikings for two years. Bailey would have been the softball coach at Wheeler this past spring, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season.
Bailey said he has always been impressed by Lyman athletes.
"The one thing I remember from my playing days was how they were always hard-nosed and fundamentally sound. It was never a team you took lightly," he said. "It was such an intriguing job with those tough, blue-collar type of kids."
Lyman was the ECC Division IV champion two seasons ago and had a winning record last season.
"I really want to see us be the top dogs in Division IV and really succeed in the ECC tournament," Bailey said. "I want the big name to be Lyman. And I don't want to stop at the conference. I want us to make a name for ourselves at states. Why not Lyman?"
Bailey said he is excited to be back in the league he grew up in as a head coach. He said the league is often underrated and underappreciated across the state. But he wants teams to dread facing the Bulldogs in the state tournament.
Bailey said he's a big believer in playing pressure defense.
"I want us to be in your face in man-to-man and get after teams and not let them run their offense," he said. "We established aggressive man-to-man defense at East Lyme."
Bailey attended Plymouth State in New Hampshire and later transferred to UConn Avery Point. He earned a degree in health and physical education from Eastern Connecticut State University.
Bailey said he learned a number of things from East Lyme basketball coach Jeff Bernardi.
"Organization and utilization of practice time is so important," Bailey said. "If you use it effectively, you can get the most out of your kids. We want to use those two hours to develop kids and get ready for each opponent.
"I'm going to put 1,000 percent effort into what I do. Basketball will be my life outside of teaching."
