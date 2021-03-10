STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys and girls basketall teams will be be participating in a Cancer Awareness Night this Friday vs. East Lyme.
Both schools will be trying to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Traditionally, teams have used ticket sales to financially support this initiative. However, this year with no spectators funds will be raised via donations and signs for remembrance and/or support.
Pink signs to honor or show support for someone fighting cancer are available in the office. The signs will be displaye don the wall of the gym during Friday's games. A donation bucket is also available on the main office.
Teams will be wearing pink at the games as a sign of support.
