STONINGTON — Stonington High will be hosting two Coaches vs. Cancer nights next week at basketball games.
The boys game against Montville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the girls team vs. Windham on Thursday are the two games.
Stonington will be donating $1 per ticket sold to the ECC's American Cancer Society initiative. All 19 schools in the ECC participate.
— Keith Kimberlin
