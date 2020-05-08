STONINGTON — Stonington High's Zach Scott had pretty much decided college basketball was not going to be in his future.
The guard was near the end of a very strong career during his time with the Bears. He scored 1,345 points and was a first team All-ECC Division II selection three times. He finished with 207 3-pointers, second on the Bears' all-time list.
Still, with less than a month to go in the season he wasn't sure if he wanted to continue to play.
"My goal was always to play college basketball, but I kind of lost it for a bit. But with about two weeks left in the season I talked with coach Jay [Wosencroft] and decided I did want to play," Scott said. "I felt like our team got really close. It's a game I love and I've put in many hours of work and dedication."
Now, Scott will continue his career at UConn-Avery Point next season. The Pointers compete at the Division III level of the National Junior College Athletics Association.
They play teams like CCRI, Bunker Hill Community College and Roxbury Community College.
Scott knows he will have to improve before he arrives at the next level.
"I think the thing I have to improve on the most is my build. I need to get bigger, stronger and quicker," Scott said. "It's not high school anymore. I will be playing against grown men."
Scott is confident in his shooting.
"I think my shooting ability will transition to the next level," Scott said. "And I've always played up. I've played varsity since my freshman year. I think that kind of experience will definitely help."
Scott played football, basketball and baseball until seventh grade when he then focused solely on basketball. He played AAU with the Rhode Island Warriors, which included Westerly's Chas Morgan and Chariho's Levi King.
"One thing I've learned through basketball is the value of teamwork and loyalty," Scott said. "You have to buy in and love what you are doing. I think I've learned a lot of people skills that will definitely take me a long way."
Scott said some of his best memories from his playing days will be his junior year when the Bears finished 19-7. Stonington reached the ECC Division II title game at Mohegan Sun, where it lost to St. Bernard.
The Bears played three games in the Division IV state tournament before being eliminated. The final game of that season was a double overtime loss in the quarterfinals against St. Joseph's before a packed and raucous crowd at Stonington.
"We just had a really good group and we all cared for each other," Scott said. "Just seeing the gym packed for that St. Joseph's game was amazing."
Scott said dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in his senior year has been a challenge.
"It's definitely very disappointing that it had to happen," Scott said. "But it's just something you have to get through. We can't change it, and we are all in it together."
Scott had some thank-yous he wanted to deliver.
I definitely want to thank my parents for the constant support, all my teammates and all my coaches," Scott said. "Coach [John] Luzzi gave me an opportunity to play as a freshman and coach Jay made me a better player. I'm just thankful for the opportunities that I had and I am looking forward to the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.