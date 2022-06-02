STONINGTON — Two Stonington High athletes will be the first recipients of scholarships honoring a longtime basketball coach at the school, who passed away in 2021.
Seniors Sophia Fernholz and Mia Lewandowski will each receive $2,500 from the Joseph P. Ciriello Scholarship Fund.
Ciriello, who was a teacher and boys basketball coach at Stonington, passed away in August 2021. He coached basketball for 28 years and was a teacher for 30 years. He was also an assistant coach for boys and girls tennis.
Ciriello grew up in Waterbury, Conn., and later played basketball at Central Connecticut. He was a 2017 inductee into Stonington's athletic Hall of Fame.
"Joe Ciriello was very instrumental in a lot of our lives from the 1990 basketball team," Rob Wall, a member of that team, said. "He was very special to us and we wanted to make sure his legacy was carried on. It was just important to put something together and put his name out there and keep us all together."
A kickoff event for the scholarships, the Joseph P. Ciriello Scholarship Gala, will take place at the Mystic Aquarium on Saturday from 6:30-10 p.m.
The scholarships will become an annual award. Academic achievement, community service and mental toughness in sports will be among the criteria used to determine recipients, Wall said.
After Ciriello's passing, a group of players formed a nonprofit that is governed by a board. The scholarship was initially funded by contributions when Ciriello died, Wall said.
"We stayed in touched in touch with Joe over the years and we did basketball outings. We were in touch with coach right up till the end," Wall said.
Dane Lewis and George Crouse, who were coaches in the basketball program in 1990, are also part of the effort, Wall said.
The group plans to conduct a golf tournament at Elmridge Golf Course in Stonington in October that will help fund the scholarships.
