WESTERLY — When Brent Fusaro steps onto the floor of Westerly High's Federico Gym in December as coach of the boys basketball team he will realize a dream come true.
Fusaro was appointed to the position last month replacing Mike Gleason, who resigned after 17 seasons to watch his own children play the sport.
For Fusaro, who grew up in town, played as a Bulldog and is active in the sports community, there could not be a better job.
"I think for me it's the best job I could have wanted as a coach, being from Westerly, graduating from Westerly and having so much pride for the town," the 47-year-old Fusaro said. "It's just always been my dream to coach at the school I played at."
Fusaro, a 1994 Westerly graduate, has been an assistant in the Westerly program for the past decade with five years as the freshman coach and five years leading the junior varsity program.
Starting in 2000, he coached three years in the Stonington High girls program, two as the freshman coach and one with the junior varsity.
He started a basketball program at Paul Cuffee School in Providence. It was a middle school at the time, but has been elevated into a high school. He also coached at the Learning Community charter school in Central Falls.
Fusaro is currently a physical education teacher at the Bradley School South County in Wakefield.
"Brent has worked with a variety of staff, students and parents," Westerly High athletic director Jamey Vetelino said. "And he's just learned from every experience how to create long-lasting relationships at each location."
Westerly will begin its fourth season in Division I this winter, the highest level of competition in the state.
"I just want to compete very single night. One of the best things I learned from coach Gleason was how to prepare for a game," Fusaro said. "I always felt we were prepared. I want us to go into every single game being able to compete at the highest level we can."
Westerly finished 7-15 last season, but its top scorer and rebounder, Jess Samo, missed eight games due to injuries or illness. Still, Samo averaged 14.3 points and 8.0 rebound per game. Point guard Romello Hamelin, who averaged 13.0 points and 3.1 assists per game, will join Samo as returning seniors.
"It's going to be important this summer that we get into workouts and try to find our identity," Fusaro said. "We've always been a hard-nosed, scrappy defensive team and I know that will continue.
"The way we play defense will change year to year based on the personnel we have. But hard man will continue to be a part of that."
Fusaro said his coaches at Westerly, Pat Doherty, and Babcock Middle, Chris Ritacco, were influential in his basketball career. He also mentioned the support and influence of former teachers Jack Carson and Tucker Terranova.
Fusaro lives in Westerly with his wife, Lisa, and has four daughters, Sienna, 19; Elena, 17; Gemma, 13; and Adriana, 10.
Fusaro's name will be added to a coaching list at Westerly that includes some true legends in Jim Federico and John Stellitano.
"I don't know if that has quite hit me yet," Fusaro said. "I'm sure it's going to be fantastic to even be mentioned with some of those names. And I have tremendous shoes to fill with Mike.
"I think our team needs to have a great culture and develop really positive winning habits and that is what I am going to strive for."
