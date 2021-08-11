WESTERLY — Tylor Coon, Chas Morgan and Devon Smith scored 15 points each as Viking Supply beat Malted Barley, 61-49, in the Ocean Community YMCA Men's 18-Plus Basketball League on Sunday.
Aaron Lorenzo finished with 21 points for Malted Barley. Colin Bennett contributed 14.
Healthy Solutions RI 92, Anderson Law Firm 87
Mitchell Noresca poured in 42 points, including 27 in the second half, as Healthy Solutions RI edged Anderson Law Firm.
Luke Fusaro added 19 points, and Levi King had 14 for the winners. Lucas Santos contributed 10.
Chad Graham led Anderson with 33 points. Tyree Bundy scored 18, Malcolm Carey had 12 and Matt Appleton 11.
— Keith Kimberlin
