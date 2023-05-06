STONINGTON — Woodstock Academy overcame an early deficit and beat Stonington High, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Saturday.
Stonington had grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. But the Centaurs responded with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for the win. Only two of the five runs were earned.
Aaron LoPresto, Jace Wolfradt and Dylan Cimini finished with two hits each for Stonington.
Woodstock improved to 12-2 with both of its losses coming against East Lyme. Stonington (7-7) next hosts Killingly on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.