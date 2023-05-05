GROTON — Wheeler High's Bradin Anderson and Kyle Kessler combined on a no-hitter in a 5-0 nonleague baseball win against Grasso Tech on Friday at Washington Park.
Anderson pitched the first six innings striking out eight while Kessler finished the final inning with three strikeouts.
Kessler had a good day at the plate going 3 for 4 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored. Jonny Anderson finished 2 for 4. Garrett Lenihan and Sean Bergel also drove in a run each.
Wheeler (8-1) led 1-0 after four innings then added two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh for the win.
Grasso Tech is 8-6. Wheeler next hosts Killingly on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
