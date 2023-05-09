NORWICH — Killingly scored two runs in the top of the eighth and defeated Wheeler High, 8-6, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Monday night at Dodd Stadium.
Wheeler had scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6 and force extra innings.
James Main, Kyle Kessler and Jonny Anderson finished with two hits each for Wheeler. Anderson also drove in a pair of runs and Kessler contributed an RBI.
Only four of the eight Killingly runs were earned.
The loss ended a seven game winning streak for Wheeler (9-2). Killingly moved to 7-7.
Wheeler next hosts Stonington on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.