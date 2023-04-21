BOLTON, Conn. — Wheeler High pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh and defeated the Bolton-Coventry/Lyman Memorial co-op, 8-6, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Friday.
James Main singled, Kyle Kessler was hit by a pitch and Sean Bergel singled to load the bases. Kessler and Bergel later scored on passed balls.
Main finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Bergel was 2 for 4.
Main, who entered the game in the fifth, earned the win after allowing two hits and one earned run in two innings of work. He struck out three. Kessler earned a save.
Bolton-Coventry/Lyman Memorial is now 3-4, 0-1 Division IV. Wheeler (5-1, 1-0) next hosts Putnam on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
