NORTH STONINGTON — Despite batting below .300 in his first two seasons at Wheeler, junior shortstop Kyle Kessler was a highly-respected player in the Eastern Connecticut Conference.
Kessler made ECC Division IV first team despite hitting .225 as a freshman and .255 as a sophomore. His defensive ability at shortstop and base-running was impressive as was his offense, which suffered average-wise because he hit the ball hard right at fielders.
As a junior, Kessler's stats matched his ability. He batted .433 with 29 base hits with eight doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
"Kyle had a great year, improving his batting average with a little bit of experience and some luck," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "He's always hit the ball hard. This year his hits found open areas. He's been snake-bitten by teams making awesome defensive plays against him."
Kessler showed his usual slick defense and added a pitching closer role to his tool bag.
"If it was a close game, he could slam the door shut on teams," Collins said. "If he was at shortstop, I'd want to have the ball hit to him in a key situation."
Kessler's elevation mirrored Wheeler's rise as a team. The Lions improved from 6-12 in 2022 to 13-8 this year in Collins' best record in eight years at Wheeler. The Lions tied for first place with St. Bernard in Division IV at 4-2 in the regular season. The Saints were awarded the division title for advancing further in the ECC Tournament (semifinals).
James Main, who was Kessler's co-star on the Pawcatuck/North Stonington (now Stonington) Senior Little League all-stars who won two state championships recently, joined him as a Division IV first team pick for the second straight year. A sophomore, Main batted .389 with 12 doubles, two homers and 15 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 2-2 with two saves, striking out 45 in 30 2/3 innings.
"James was a standout utility player for us," Collins said. "We had to use him all over the place, at first base, shortstop, pitcher and center field. He was solid where we put him."
Two Wheeler junior pitchers, Sean Bergel and Bradin Anderson, made ECC Division IV honorable mention. Bergel was 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA, striking out 30 in 39 innings. He was also Wheeler's representative on ECC's Scholar-Athlete list. Anderson was 5-2 with 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings and a 1.65 ERA. He was the winning pitcher in Wheeler's 4-3 victory over Stonington in the ECC Tournament.
Wyatt Elliott made the ECC Sportsmanship team.
What excites Collins most about this turnaround season is his team's prospects for next season. The Lions don't have a senior on the squad.
"Everyone is back," Collins said. "St. Bernard is moving up to Division III but Lyman, which was in the Class S state semifinals, will be tough competition in Division IV."
