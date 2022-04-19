LEBANON, Conn. — Unbeaten Lyman Memorial shut out Wheeler High, 12-0, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Wheeler finished with just one hit, a single by James Main in the third inning.
Lyman is 7-0, 3-0 Division IV. Wheeler (2-5, 0-2), next plays at Putnam on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
