NORWICH — Fitch scored six runs in the first inning and topped Wheeler High, 10-1, in the ECC baseball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Dodd Stadium.
No. 13 Fitch (13-8) played No. 1 Woodstock Academy in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Garrett Lenihan finished 2 for 3 for the Lions and Wyatt Elliot drove in the team's run.
Wheeler (13-7) will next play in the Class S state tournament that starts next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
