KILLINGLY — Wheeler High dropped a baseball doubleheader against Killingly, 13-3 and 9-1, on Saturday.
The Lions gave up 10 runs in the first inning of the first game.
"After that 10-run first inning we got better throughout the day," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "We started to play defense and we made all the routine plays."
In the first game, Kyle Kessler doubled and Matt Pierce drove in a run for the Lions.
In the second game, Pierce and Bradin Anderson each had singles
Killingly moved to 6-0, 5-0 ECC North. Wheeler (0-5, 0-5) next travels to Tourtellotte on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
