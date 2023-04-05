NORWICH — Wheeler High rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but lost to Plainfield, 3-2, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game at Dodd Stadium on Wednesday.
Wheeler trailed 3-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh.The Lions scored twice and had runners on second and third.
"Sean Bergel hit a ball up the middle and their shortstop made a nice play to end the game," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "We had another great pitching performance today against a [ECC] Division II team."
James Main pitched the first five innings allowed just three hits while striking out nine. Kyle Kessler pitched the final two innings allowing one hit with five strikeouts.
Mason Perkins was 2 for 3 for Wheeler.
It was the season opener for Plainfield. Wheeler (2-1) next travels to Washington Park in Groton on Friday to play Grasso Tech at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
