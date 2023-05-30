NORTH STONINGTON — Coginchaug starter Henry Bugai limited Wheeler High to four hits and struck out eight in a 3-0 win against the Lions in the Class S state baseball tournament first round on Tuesday.
Bugai left in the seventh inning with two outs. Kyle Kessler, Garrett Lenihan, Mason Perkins and Noah Klewin each singled for Wheeler.
No. 24 Coginchaug (9-12) scored two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth.
Wheeler's Bradin Anderson pitched the first five innings striking out seven. James Main pitched the final two innings with five strikeouts.
The loss ended the season for No. 9 Wheeler (13-8).
Coginchaug next travels to No. 8 Valley Regional on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for a second round game.
— Keith Kimberlin
