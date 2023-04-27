UNCASVILLE — Sean Bergel allowed just three hits and one run as Wheeler High surprised unbeaten St. Bernard, 3-1, in an ECC Division IV baseball game Thursday afternoon.
Wheeler coach Eric Collins, in his seventh season, said it was the best victory for the Lions in his time there.
"Sean pitched outstanding," Collins said. "He had them off balance all day long. There was one hard hit ball and that was a home run in the seventh. Except for that they really couldn't square up on him."
St. Bernard is now 9-1, 2-1 ECC Division IV. The Saints had outscored their first nine opponents by a combined 80-6 margin.
"It was a great win. I thought we could compete with them, but I didn't know if we could beat them," Collins said. "Our pitching and defense was just solid and we had a couple of timely hits.
"They are maturing faster than I thought they would."
Wheeler led 1-0 when it pushed across two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.
Bergel led off the inning with a walk and Bradin Anderson followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Jonny Anderson hit a single to left field to score both baserunners.
"We should have had more in that inning. After that we had first and third with no outs, but got doubled up on a line drive," Collins said.
After giving up the home run, Collins removed Bergel from the game and reliever Kyle Kessler recorded the final two outs.
Wheeler has won five straight and now stands at 7-2, 3-0. The Lions next play at Montville on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
