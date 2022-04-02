NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold scored three runs in the top of the seventh and turned back Wheeler High, 8-5, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Saturday.
The game was tied at 5-5 after five innings before the Wolverines earned the win.
James Main, Bradin Anderson and Sean Bergel finished with two hits each for the Lions. Mason Perkins also doubled.
It was the first game of the season for both teams.
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
