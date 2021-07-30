Westerly’s Phil Pedersen helped carry South Kingstown Post 39 to the title game in the American Legion baseball playoffs.
Pedersen pitched the postseason opener and dominated in a win over Scituate, striking out an eye-popping 15 batters in 5-⅔ innings. He surrendered just two hits and didn’t allow a run.
Back at it in the final four on Monday, Pedersen tossed a complete game shutout as Post 39 beat defending state champion Upper Deck 1-0.
There was traffic on the bases throughout, but Pederson escaped every bit of trouble with some help from good defense behind him. Post 39 eventually finished runner-up in the tournament losing to top-seeded R&R Construction.
— William Geoghegan, Special to The Sun
