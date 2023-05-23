WESTERLY — Westerly High baseball coach Ron Sposato has seen quite a few things in his eight seasons as the team's coach.
But he saw something for the first time in Tuesday's 1-0 Division II victory against Woonsocket.
Westerly sophomore Michael Poole and his counterpart from Woonsocket, senior Jaden Violette, both threw complete-game no-hitters.
Poole, who who struck out eight, earned the win when the Bulldogs pushed across an unearned run in the second inning.
"I've never seen it," Sposato said. "He [Poole] was dominating and in command all night. They didn't really hit any hard balls. They tried stealing from second to third in the sixth, but we threw the runner out.
"Early in the game, Shep [third baseman Shep Simmons] made a good play on a slow hit ball. It was a bang-bang play."
Poole said he was somewhat aware of the no-hittter as the game progressed.
"I kind of knew it, but wasn't really sure. I didn't want to think about it," said Poole, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder. "I felt mentally better today than I have a lot of the other days."
Poole said his best pitch against the Villa Novans was his slider.
"They didn't make much contact at all," Poole said.
Poole said he has thrown no-hitters before at other levels of the sport, but this was his first in high school.
"It feels great. But I just treat it like a game, not too serious. It's a kid's game," Poole said.
Poole was the MVP of the Division II title series last season as a freshman when Westerly won its first championship in 30 years. He was the winning pitcher in the title game with a complete game three-hitter.
But this season got off to a slow start as Poole (3-2) ran into some high pitch counts early in the year and the Bulldogs didn't provide him run support in other outings.
"He was walking a few in games, but the last three games he's been overpowering," Sposato said.
Violette, a tough-luck loser, struck out 12 Bulldogs.
"His fastball was pretty good and he's got a nice curveball that kept us guessing," Sposato said.
Westerly scored the only run it would need in the second inning. Travis Costa was hit by a pitch and ended up on third after a pair of errors.
A Nick Tria groundout brought home Costa with the game's only run.
Westerly moved to 10-10, 10-7 Division II and clinched a playoff berth with the win. Woonsocket is 8-9, 8-9 Division II.
Westerly closes the regular season at Burrillville on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
