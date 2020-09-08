WESTERLY — Greg Gorman knows a good opportunity when he sees one.
So when Bryant University offered the Westerly High junior a partial baseball scholarship, it didn't take long for him to make a verbal commitment to play for the Division I program.
"They were my No. 1 choice from the start," said Gorman, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds. "It's only an hour away — far enough, but close enough. They have an awesome campus and an awesome program."
Gorman, who plays first base, started as a freshman for Westerly in 2019, finishing the season with 13 RBIs and a pair of homers. The 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Gorman also plays for the Connecticut Crush travel team.
Early last month he had the opportunity to participate in the Prep Baseball Report showcase in Pennsylvania, where he played for Team Connecticut.
The team played other squads from Massachusetts, New Jersey and Michigan. Gorman homered, doubled and singled during his time at the tournament.
Bryant hitting coach Eric Pelletier watched Gorman play in a streaming broadcast of the event.
"NCAA rules did not allow them to contact me. But they contacted another coach, and I called them," Gorman said. "We scheduled another call two weeks later and they made an offer."
Gorman then visited Bryant, which is located in Smithfield.
"It's a super nice school and I liked the coaches. They proved to me they wanted me to really play for them," Gorman said. "And it's a school I want to play for. I talked with my parents and made the decision.
"Their goal is to have their players become pro baseball players. I think anything is possible, but you have to be realistic, too. I am going to shoot for it, the little boy in me wants that. If not, I will have a degree from a great school."
Bryant plays in the Northeast Conference. Ryan Klosterman, a former assistant and recruiting coordinator at Central Florida, is entering his third season as head coach.
The Bryant Bulldogs played Power 5 schools Virginia Tech and Maryland before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 season early. Bryant's 2108 recruiting class was ranked in the top 25, according to the school's website.
Gorman said Bryant's coaches liked his power and speed. Gorman runs a 7.24 in the 60-yard dash, which is used to measure speed in baseball.
"For my size, it's a pretty good time," he said.
According to the website speedendurance.com, most major league teams look for speeds under 7.0, which means Gorman, at 16, is not that far off.
"I just need to work on my consistency," Gorman said. "There are days I see the ball really well and days I struggle to pick up anything."
Gorman's family moved to Westerly in the middle of his eighth-grade year from Tulsa, Oklahoma. His mother grew up in eastern Connecticut.
"We lived in Oklahoma for 12-13 years, close to my dad's parents. So he thought it was only fair to move here so my mom could be close to her family," Gorman said. "All my buddies in Oklahoma committed before their sophomore year ended. I was expecting to make it halfway through my junior year, so I'm super excited."
Gorman said one of the biggest adjustments in the move to Westerly was attending a much smaller school.
His middle school in Oklahoma had 1,200 students in the eighth grade. The high school he would have attended, Jenks (Okla.) High School, has an enrollment of about 3,400 students. Westerly has just over 750.
"I think the first thing I learned is news travels fast in a small town and first impressions are a big deal," Gorman said.
Gorman was a starter on the Westerly football team as a freshman, but did not play as a sophomore. He will be back as a junior and be joined by his younger brother, Ben, a freshman.
"I just want to really enjoy this year," Gorman said. "I was super bummed I did not get to play with that senior class in baseball last spring. I just want to have fun this year."
