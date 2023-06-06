EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence scored the first six runs of the game and defeated Westerly High, 6-1, in the Division II baseball tournament on Monday ending the season for the Bulldogs.
East Providence (15-7) led 3-0 after three innings and 6-0 after six.
Westerly (13-12) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh when Travis Costa singled home Zach Miner. Costa and Drew Bozek finished with two hits each for Westerly.
East Providence travels to Chariho on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. A Chariho win puts the Chargers in the Division II championship round. An East Providence win would forced a deciding game on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
