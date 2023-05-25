BURRILLVILLE — Westerly High scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning with two outs and defeated Burrillville, 6-4, in the completion of an April 11 Division II baseball game that was suspended due to darkness.
The game had been tied 3-3 after seven innings and was halted in April in the top of the ninth.
Westerly took a 4-3 lead when Shep Simmons doubled to center field scoring Zach Miner, who had walked earlier in the inning. Travis Costa was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Michael Poole singled to center field scoring Jack Tenuta and Simmons to give the Bulldogs a 6-3 lead.
Burrillville scored a run in the ninth and had runners at second and third when Deluca Kyan recorded a strikeout to end the game. Kyan pitched the ninth to earn the win.
Tenuta and Grayson Simmons both finished 2 for 4.
Burrillville is now 8-10, 8-10 Division II. Westerly (11-10, 11-7) will next travel to South Kingstown for a nonleague game on Friday at 6:15 p.m. The Bulldogs host North Providence in a Division II play-in game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The winner travels to Chariho on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
