NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth and got past Narragansett, 5-3, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday.
Westerly's Travis Costa was hit by a pitch to start the eighth and Michael Poole drew a walk. After a strikeout, Zach Miner, who was running for Costa, later scored on a wild pitch to give Westerly a 4-3 lead. Poole advanced to third on the play.
Evan Clyne then drew a walk. Noah Burdick followed with a fly ball to right field that was caught. Clyne was stealing on the pitch and was about to be doubled up at first base.
But Poole tagged on the play and scored before Clyne was doubled up for the third out of the inning. Poole's run counted because he scored before the third out was recorded.
"The throw to first base to double up Clyne was a one-hopper and we sent Poole on the play," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "It was a great atmosphere. They had a good crowd despite the weather. Both teams were loud, it felt like a playoff game. It was good to see us in a tight game early in the season and be able to overcome that."
Narragansett threatened in the bottom of the eighth putting runners on second and third with an error and a walk. But a groundout to shortstop Zach Beckler ended the game.
Poole, a freshman, pitched the final two innings in relief of starter Jack Tenuta, who struck out six and allowed four hits in six innings. Poole struck out two and allowed just one run to earn his first varsity win.
Beckler finished 2 for 3. Tenuta doubled and Drew Bozek drove in a run. Burdick finished with two RBIs.
Narragansett is 0-2, 0-2 Division II. Westerly (3-0, 2-0) next travels to Stonington on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
