EAST GREENWICH — Jack Tenuta allowed just one hit over four innings as Westerly High opened the baseball season with a win, 4-0, against East Greenwich in a nonleague game Saturday.
Tenuta, a sophomore, struck our three to earn the win. Freshman Michael Poole pitched three innings of relief and did not allow a run.
Greg Gorman hit a one-out single and Drew Bozek delivered one with two outs for the Bulldogs in a three-run third inning.
East Greenwich did load the bases in the fourth inning, but Tenuta was able to get out of the jam on fly ball to end the threat.
Westerly next hosts Narraganset on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
