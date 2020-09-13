WESTERLY — Stephen Maynard finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs as Westerly National No. 2 defeated Westerly National No. 1, 15-3, in a 10-11 fall ball baseball game on Friday at the Trombino Complex.
Maynard also pitched two innings and finished with four strikeouts.
Matteo Hackett finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Christian Mancini homered and contributed three RBIs. Tom Bessette, Cam MacDonald and Dante Pruitt all drove in runs.
Dante Pruitt struck out two. Jace Burton and Hackett also recorded strikeouts.
Westerly No. 2 moved to 4-0 and travels to Warwick North on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
