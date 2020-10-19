WESTERLY — Colton Urso scored the game's only run as Westerly National II defeated Westerly National I, 1-0, in the title game for the District 3 fall ball Juniors baseball championship Saturday at Trombino Field.
Urso scored after tripling to deep left field. Drew Bozek pitched the first four innings and Tim Fagan pitched the fifth and the sixth. Urso threw the final inning to pick up a save.
Landon Bailey made a diving play at third base that prevented the tying run from scoring. Rex Fagan caught all seven innings.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.