WARWICK — Three Westerly National Little League pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in a 5-0 win against Cranston West on Sunday to win the Sally Eddy 8U tournament.
Starter Gavin Schwab pitched two scoreless innings and struck out four. Gavin Auth followed with two scoreless innings and struck out five. Kasin McAndrew struck out the side in the final inning.
Noah Nardone drove home Cassius Arnold with an RBI single in the second inning. Late in the inning Anthony Chimento brought home Devin Longo on a fielder's choice.
Auth tripled to open the third inning and came home on a McAndrew single. Grady Friend drove home McAndrew with a single.
Jaxon Gwaltney doubled in the fourth and later scored on a McAndrew single.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.