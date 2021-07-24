WARWICK — Westerly National Little League's 8U team scored six runs in the top of the sixth and rallied to b eat Coventry, 6-3, in the Sally Eddy baseball tournament on Friday.
Westerly trailed 3-0 heading into the final inning. Kasin McAndrew tripled home Jaxon Gwaltney and Gavin Auth in the sixth. Devin Longo singled home Cassius Arnold and Anthony Chimento in the inning.
Auth pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out the side, to earn his second win of the tournament. McAndrew and Schwab each pitched two scoreless inning. McAndrew struck out six.
Gwaltney and Auth each finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Westerly is 2-0 in pool play.
— Keith Kimberlin
