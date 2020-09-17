WESTERLY — Westerly National 2 moved to 5-0 with a fall ball baseball win against Warwick American/Continental, 13-1, on Wednesday.
Luke Gwaltney, Jace Burton, Matteo Hackett, Christian Mancini, Cam MacDonald, Luca Fusaro and Caden Messier all had RBIs.
Gwaltney pitched the first two innings striking out four without allowing a run. Dante Pruitt had three strikeouts in one inning of work.
Burton pitched two innings and struck out four. Hackett closed the game with three strikeouts in the one inning he pitched.
Westerly National has outscored its opponents, 61-12, this season.
Keith Kimberlin
